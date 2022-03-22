Progress being made on State Pier Project in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The State Pier Project in New London is one of the biggest state projects ever.

It’s the site for Connecticut’s first wind-power generation.

The Thames River will be the new home for Connecticut’s offshore wind power.

The goal of the state pier is to provide wind power, but it will also make New London a much more productive port.

“We took all that material from that hill and brought it in to fill this whole area,” said Pete Maglicic with Kiewit Infrastructure Co.

“It’s about wind, it’s about the environment, it’s about a new economy going forward,” said Governor Ned Lamont (D – Connecticut).

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy. There have been delays.

“We had to do some pretty significant modifications to the plan because it didn’t effectively coordinate with our neighbors,” said David Kooris, Connecticut Port Authority Chair.

Costs have also been rising, starting at $93 million, and now it’s $235 million.

Back in February we learned the FBI was looking into the State Pier Project overseen by Kostas Diamantis, a top state official who was fired.

“We have nothing to do with the FBI investigation, they have made no requests from us,” said Kooris.

Right now, the excitement is on the transformation of the waterfront: 400 construction jobs and the need for more housing.

“Housing is booming right now. We can’t build housing fast enough right now,” said Mayor Mike Passero (D - New London).

The pier is expected to be finished in a year, and then the wind turbines will start arriving to create 30 percent of the state’s renewable energy.

