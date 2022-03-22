Ransomware attack impacts police and town hall computers in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A foreign cyberattack on computers in Plainfield is holding the community hostage.

Have an emergency? Call 911, QV Dispatch will contact Plainfield police.

Want to pay a tax bill or anything else? You’ll pay cash or by check.

All computer systems are down until further notice.

All computers at Town Hall, including the First Selectman’s are offline.

They’ve been shut down since Saturday by what investigators believe is a foreign entity demanding a ransom.

E-mails, reports and stored files are inaccessible.

“Currently they’re asking a ransom of $199k worth of bitcoin,” said Deputy Chief William Wolfburg. “We are still responding full force, if you call we will be there.”

Data such as what’s captured on police bodycams can’t upload, and officers on patrol can’t access critical data via the network.

“Across the country there have been 100 townships impacted,” Wolfburg said.

Taxpayers doing business with the assessor’s office or other departments have to do it the old way.

“I sold my trailer, I went in there because I couldn’t get on the computer, can’t get online to do anything, so had to come down and figure to do everything by hand,” said Mike LaRocque.

“We’re going to try and upgrade our servers to stop the stuff in the future,” said First Selectman Kevin Cunningham (R – Plainfield).

Once the system is restored, all town employees will go through a series of training to prevent this from happening again.

