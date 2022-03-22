Town officials in Hamden to hold meeting on safety tips after recent incidents at shopping center

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police and the Hamden Miller Senior Center will be holding a presentation on safety tips after recent crime incidents at a popular shopping center.

The meeting is planned for March 23 at 1:30 p.m. at 2901 Dixwell Avenue at the Thornton Wilder Hall in the Miller Memorial Library and Cultural Complex.

Officials are holding the meeting after a 74-year-old woman was thrown to the ground and carjacked in a shopping plaza on Dixwell Avenue last week.

Police say similar incidents have happened in the plaza in February and November.

Mayor Lauren Garrett and Hamden Police Chief John Sullivan will be at the meeting, along with Hamden Police command staff.

Hamden police shared a list of safety tips:

Park in well-lit areas. Avoid driving or shopping alone whenever possible. Don’t leave your purse unattended in a shopping cart. If possible, leave your purse at home. Carry only essentials, such as money, credit cards and identification in your pockets. Avoid carrying a large amount of money. Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle. If you sense trouble, get away as soon as possible. Don’t look like an easy target. Walk with your head up and eyes alert. When returning to your vehicle, have your keys accessible. You want to unlock the door to your vehicle as quickly as possible. Lock your vehicle upon re-entering it. If you are robbed, make personal safety your number one priority. Money and property can always be replaced. Please contact the Hamden Police Department for assistance by dialing 911 or calling (203) 230-4000

