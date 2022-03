STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - The UConn women’s basketball team beat the University of Central Florida (UCF) on Monday.

UConn won scoring 52 points to UCF’s 47 points.

This secures UConn’s 28th consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.

UConn will play again on Saturday and will advance to NCAA Bridgeport Regional.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.