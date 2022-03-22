Vyne Restaurant in Middlebury plagued by staff shortages

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Little by little, Vyne Restaurant’s new brewery and sports bar, Brewbury, is getting ready to open.

But even after all this is done, they need the staff to work in it.

“Anyone looking for work, from dishwashers to bartenders, to wait staff, line people in the kitchen, managers,” said Phil Polzella, Executive Chef at Vyne Restaurant.

Polzella says the openings are at the main restaurant as well.

While business has been good, the current staff is struggling.

“They’re being worked to the ends, you know, everyone’s on edge,” Polzella said.

Vyne hosted a job fair last month, but no one showed up.

“Then we went on indeed, had a few applicants apply, set up interviews for them and they never showed up,” Polzella said.

Vyne has only gotten one PPP loan all pandemic, which was used to retain staff.

“We cannot afford, and we understand that, to leave you all behind.”

Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro is trying to get a refill of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) after congress dropped a second round from the spending bill.

According to the Connecticut Restaurant Association, more than 1300 restaurants got some RRF money.

But another 2000 were left in need.

“If an industry is failing like an automobile industry, an airline industry, a childcare industry, it is our responsibility to really be a part of what the solution is,” DeLauro said.

Until more help comes, Vyne is hosting another hiring event this weekend.

“We’re a growing company, we have this venture starting and we have something in the works for next year as well, so there’s plenty of opportunity for growth here,” Polzella said.

If you’re interested in any of the openings in Vyne’s restaurant or soon-to-be brewery, all you have to do is stop by this weekend.

They’ll have an application ready for you.

Vyne Restaurant

1365 Whittemore Rd, Middlebury

Hours Saturday are 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday they’re 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can stop in anytime to grab an application.

