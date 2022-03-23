Bright Spot: High school resource officer joins musical

PHOENIX, AZ (WFSB) - A school resource officer in Arizona recently found herself as the newest cast member in a high school musical.

School Resource Officer Beth Griffin’s profile is on the rise, and it’s easy to see why.

She knows the students by name at Sunrise Mountain High School, and they certainly know hers, especially after her latest performance in a recent high school musical.

“She showed up at our first rehearsal, our first dance rehearsal and I was like why is officer Griffin here, is someone in trouble, and then everyone like no she’s joining the show, she’s going to dance with us, and I was shocked,” says one of the students.

Shocked because prior to her participation, most of these students were intimidated by the officer tasked with keeping order on campus.

“I never knew officer Griffin before. She would come up to my lunch table sometimes and she would say stuff and I was like ‘Oh my gosh there’s a police officer at my table.”

Breaking down those barriers isn’t easy, but little did they know, Officer Griffin grew up dancing and performing in high school as well. So, she jumped at the opportunity to participate in the school’s production of ‘Newsies.’

“It was an awesome opportunity to just embrace the school and have a positive interaction with so many kids.”

Not only did she help with choreography…

“It was really fun to hear her talk about all the different dance terminology because it’s not something you would expect to hear from her.”

She also made sure to fill the seats, constantly promoting the show around campus.

“She would go up to people and be like you should come see the show and we didn’t have that exposure before.”

It also exposed students to a different side of law enforcement.

“Knowing that I’m putting these kids out into the community and getting voices that speak positive about law enforcement and what we’re really about and why we’re here, it’s huge, the ripple effect of that could last for decades.”

And when you talk to the kids, her impact is evident.

“You can tell she just really cares about us, cares about students.”

“Now that I know Officer Griffin is here for anyone and I know she’s very trustworthy, I could tell Officer Griffin anything, and I know I would have a safe space.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.