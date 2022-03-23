Bright Spot: High school’s Pop N’ Jazz Extravaganza returns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One local high school is celebrating after its students were able to take the stage after a long hiatus.

It has been over two years since the students at Hall High School in West Hartford held their acclaimed “Pops N’ Jazz Extravaganza.”

But at last, it made a triumphant return in front of live audiences this month.

Senior Simone Galm could not believe it was finally happening. “I had so much doubt to be honest, so when you’re finally up there performing, it felt surreal.”

The show, written by the students was made up of over 100 award-winning West Hartford classmates.

“It’s not really a concert, it’s not really a play. It’s more a collaboration between the singers, the jazz dancers, and the jazz bands,” says David Gardner, a senior in the Concert Jazz Band.

“We have two jazz bands at our school, and concert jazz band is the higher level. So, it’s fairly difficult. If a student practices enough they can probably get in.”

Mauricio Vega is another senior that’s part of the Choraliers. “Our passion that we have is really strong, and in this town we really appreciate and we really take pride in our music.”

For the students, it was a dream come true and something Mauricio had dreamed of being a part of since the 3rd grade.

“It was so different from just a normal choir concert or a normal school concert that any towns have because it has so many different aspects.”

This year’s extravaganza marks its 64th year and carried the theme of ‘revitalization and new beginnings,’ something that was felt throughout the community.

And whether you were sitting in the audience or up on stage, the music touched everyone in the same way.

“It’s an amazing experience and I’m very grateful for,” says Simone.

