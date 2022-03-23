Great Day CT
Brush fire brought under control in Portland

Firefighters were called to a brush fire off of East Cotton Hill Road in Portland on March 23.
Firefighters were called to a brush fire off of East Cotton Hill Road in Portland on March 23.(Portland Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Mar. 23, 2022
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A brush fire was reportedly brought under control in Portland on Tuesday night.

According to the Portland Fire Department, it was dispatched to the area of the power lines off of East Cotton Hill Road around 6 p.m.

“With the help of about 20 members, our brush truck and equipment, the ATV, our tanker, and an engine, the fire was placed under control in about an hour,” the department said.

The department warned that the fire danger remained at a high level in the state.

