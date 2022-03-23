Great Day CT
Connecticut senator says nominee Judge Jackson will make the Supreme Court think more like America

SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces open questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday in her confirmation process.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal questions SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Facing the Senate Judiciary Committee for a second day Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was grilled on her record, beliefs, and judicial philosophy.

The Biden administration emphasizes Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law.

She is the 116th Justice nominated to the Supreme Court.

“You will make the court look and feel more like America, but also think more like America,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) during open questioning on Tuesday.

During his questioning, Blumenthal asked Jackson to share why it’s important to have a strong defender in the courtroom.

“I want you to talk a little bit about why it’s important for defendants to be represented by zealous, really aggressive energetic advocates who tell the truth to the court,” he asked.

“The idea is one that is rooted in our constitution,” replied Jackson. “The framers were concerned about government overreach in a lot of different areas.”

Jackson is set to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. She would be the first Black woman and the youngest to serve on the bench. Jackson is currently on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. She was previously a federal public defender.

Questioning of Judge Jackson is expected to continue Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

