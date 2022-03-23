Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames near Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield

Firefighters were called to a fire at a bakery outlet store in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a bakery outlet store in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bloomfield Fire Department, a fire was reported outside of the Pepperidge Farm business on Blue Hills Avenue.

Firefighters said the building was not impacted.

No roads were closed.

Crews remained on the scene as of 7 a.m.

Firefighters were called to a fire outside of the Pepperidge Farm store in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning.

Channel 3 has a crew there as well.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hamden crime prevention
Hamden schedules public meeting to address shopping center crime
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday mixed precip
Technical Discussion: Soon we transition to unsettled with periods of wet weather...
Pepperidge Farm fire
SCENE VIDEO: Flames outside of a Pepperidge Farm store in Bloomfield