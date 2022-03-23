Firefighters battle flames near Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a bakery outlet store in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bloomfield Fire Department, a fire was reported outside of the Pepperidge Farm business on Blue Hills Avenue.

Firefighters said the building was not impacted.

No roads were closed.

Crews remained on the scene as of 7 a.m.

