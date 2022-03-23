Great Day CT
Gas tax relief impacts commuters, drivers

Drivers tell Eyewitness News they are ready for relief at the pump.
By Kevin Hogan and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut drivers are applauding the state’s decision to suspend the state gas tax.

Nicole Morrissette has a 70-mile round trip commute each day. She says she must fuel up at least twice a week.

Dropping the state tax on fuel even for a few months gives her a break.

“It’s a great idea. It’ll help me because I drive a long way to work back and forth so it will help a lot,” said Morrissette.

Swaranjit Singh Khalsa said, “I think it’s helpful. It’s helpful to each and every household, and not just that it’s going to be helpful to small businesses as well.”

Khalsa has been operating a Shell Station for the better part of 12 years.

Although he’s already paid the tax on the fuel in the ground, he won’t get burned.

“Usually, the circulation rate is very high. So, 2-3 days we can get rid of the fuel we have in the tank,” said Khalsa.

Some people have adjusted their lifestyle to compensate for the higher fuel prices at the pump

“We haven’t been going out as much as often as a family just to save money,” said Justin Gunther.

Khalsa says as the price climbed into the 4-dollar range, he ran out of the number 4.

