Gov. to talk about his tax relief proposal

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to provide an update on his proposal for tax relief.

Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Back East Brewing Company in Bloomfield.

As a part of his budget proposal announced last month, Lamont said he included a series of tax cuts that would provide approximately $336 million in relief for state residents.

He said the cuts included a reduction in motor vehicle taxes, restoration of full eligibility for the property tax credit, increasing the property tax credit, accelerating the planned phase-in of the pensions and annuities exemption from income taxes, and expanding student loan tax credits.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.