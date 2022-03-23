Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Gov. to talk about his tax relief proposal

Gov. Ned Lamont has a proposal he said would lower taxes.
Gov. Ned Lamont has a proposal he said would lower taxes.(Pictures of Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to provide an update on his proposal for tax relief.

Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Back East Brewing Company in Bloomfield.

As a part of his budget proposal announced last month, Lamont said he included a series of tax cuts that would provide approximately $336 million in relief for state residents.

He said the cuts included a reduction in motor vehicle taxes, restoration of full eligibility for the property tax credit, increasing the property tax credit, accelerating the planned phase-in of the pensions and annuities exemption from income taxes, and expanding student loan tax credits.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Lawmakers are set to discuss a proposal that looks to cut the gas tax.
Gov. pitches 3 savings proposals, including suspension of CT’s gas tax

Latest News

gas tax vote
State gas tax suspension proposal up for a vote today
gas tax vote
VIDEO: Gas tax suspension up for a vote
State pier project
Gov. provides update on State Pier infrastructure improvement
State pier project
VIDEO: Gov. reveals more about wind energy projects at State Pier in New London