Gov. to talk about his tax relief proposal
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to provide an update on his proposal for tax relief.
Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Back East Brewing Company in Bloomfield.
As a part of his budget proposal announced last month, Lamont said he included a series of tax cuts that would provide approximately $336 million in relief for state residents.
He said the cuts included a reduction in motor vehicle taxes, restoration of full eligibility for the property tax credit, increasing the property tax credit, accelerating the planned phase-in of the pensions and annuities exemption from income taxes, and expanding student loan tax credits.
