Hamden schedules public meeting to address shopping center crime

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden town leaders said they have a comprehensive plan to curb crime in shopping centers.

The issue has been in the spotlight lately after a woman in her 70s was attacked outside a grocery store, according to police.

Wednesday, Mayor Lauren Garrett and Chief of Police John Sullivan said they will discuss the changes with residents.

The plan is to add more police, more security cameras, and more lighting.

Garrett and Sullivan said they will break down all the changes at a public meeting at Miller Memorial Library.

Hamden police said the town has been dealing with an uptick in stolen cars, thefts, and carjackings in local shopping areas. The issue really came to the forefront last week when police said three men brutally attacked the woman in her 70s outside the ShopRite on Dixwell Avenue. The victim survived, but police said she suffered serious injuries after the suspects, who were still at large as of Wednesday morning, threw her to the ground and stole her car.

Hamden police said they responded by taking several steps designed to increase safety, including adding officers to patrol high visibility areas such as shopping centers. They also said they’re increasing security cameras and lighting in shopping areas, and police have been meeting more frequently with local neighborhood watch groups.

Garrett said this issue is one of the town’s top priorities.

“We are hiring more police officers,” she said. “I have asked all police officers who are doing reporting to do them in parking lots so that they are visible. We are doing what we can to keep Hamden safe.”

The public safety meeting will take place at Wilder Hall, which is inside the library. It starts at 1:30 p.m.

