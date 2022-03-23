‘Hands On Hartford’ launching community dining

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A nonprofit in Hartford is taking a new approach to how they provide community services.

Hands On Hartford wants to avoid the term “Soup Kitchen” and they will soon launch a new café-restaurant inside their Bartholomew Avenue location.

The city has been trying to make the area come to life.

New sidewalks are being added.

Now Hands on Hartford wants to be part of that change by creating a restaurant called Gather 55.

Soon the inside of Hands On Hartford will look and operate a lot different.

“For over 40 years we have been serving meals to anybody in the community who wants to come and get one and now we are bringing them together in a new model called Gather 55,” said Molly Reynolds, Cafe and Shared Kitchen Manager at Hands on Hartford.

Gather 55 will have new tables, panels, more artwork and better lighting.

Breakfast and lunch will be served for a certain price and people can also buy extra snacks like coffee and smoothies.

“There will be a suggested price but if people can’t pay that they can pay what they can and if on a particular day they can’t pay anything that’s ok too,” said Reynolds.

The suggested price for dinner will be $35.

Reservations are needed and some spaces will be left for those who can’t pay.

As for the food, a special guest chef will be in charge of the kitchen every month.

Tyler Anderson, who owns Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury will be the first.

“A lot of times the folks that come here are able to pay a little something. Maybe it’s a quarter. Maybe it’s a dollar. Maybe it’s more. And it really gives them a better sense of dignity in how they are showing up here,” said Kate Shafer, Development Director.

Hands on Hartford says this is their way of connecting communities by creating an open and inclusive vibe.

“As a society we are just falling farther and farther apart. And we need places where people can be together and where everyone can feel welcomed.”

Breakfast and lunch will start in May.

The dinner experience will launch in October.

They are looking for sponsors and volunteers.

