Investigation into child sexual exploitation leads to arrest of Norwalk man

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a claim that a child had been sexually exploited led to the arrest of a man from Norwalk.

Bridgeport police said they charged Franklin Eaton with third-degree possession of child pornography, fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury.

Police said the family of the child received a letter that claimed the victim had been sexually exploited by a known person. The victim’s family then notified the Bridgeport Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The unit then commenced what it called an extensive investigation into multiple perpetrators.

Eaton was arrested on Tuesday with the help of the Norwalk Police Department, the unit said.

The suspect was served an arrest warrant and taken into custody at his place of business.

Eaton’s court-set bond was $100,000.

Bridgeport police said additional arrests are anticipated in this case.

Anyone with additional information regarding Eaton is asked to contact Det. Freddy Neal at 203-581-5234 or anonymously at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

