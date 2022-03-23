It’s National Puppy Day

(WFSB) - Wednesday is for the dogs. Literally.

March 23 is National Puppy Day and Channel 3 wants to see its viewers fur babies.

Colleen Paige is credited with coming up with National Puppy Day as a way to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year.

According to the website NationalToday.com, Paige first brought adoption awareness to a national level with National Dog Day in 2004, which was later adopted by the New York State Legislature in 2013.

