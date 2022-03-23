Great Day CT
It’s National Puppy Day

In honor of National Puppy Day, here are a few photos of WFSB's fur babies.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Wednesday is for the dogs. Literally.

March 23 is National Puppy Day and Channel 3 wants to see its viewers fur babies.

Download the Channel 3 app here and send them in.

They could be featured on the air or online.

Colleen Paige is credited with coming up with National Puppy Day as a way to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year.

According to the website NationalToday.com, Paige first brought adoption awareness to a national level with National Dog Day in 2004, which was later adopted by the New York State Legislature in 2013.

Take a look at some of the pets up for adoption in Channel 3′s Lost & Pound segment here.

