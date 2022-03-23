Les’ Dairy Bar opens for the season in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - People were lining up Wednesday for the seasonal opening of Les’ Dairy Bar in Meriden.

Les’ Dairy Bar typically opens in mid-March and they picked a decent day. It’s cloudy, cool but no rain.

There was a big after school rush as high schoolers were excited for a treat after taking their SATs.

The owners expect business to be steady even after addressing recent cost of business hurdles.

Les’ Dairy Bar is known for a peanut butter parfait, which is ice cream layered with peanut butter chocolate syrup and chocolate chips.

Pup cups were also available on National Puppy Day.

This ice cream shop is a local gem and serves as a first job for a lot of young people.

The spot has been around since the 50s and underwent new ownership two years ago.

“I used to come here as a small kid. My dad grew up around the corner in the projects. He used to walk down and eat ice cream over here. We care a lot about it and Meriden cares a lot about it,” said Francis Hamilton, owner of Les’ Dairy Bar.

Les’ Dairy Bar is open every day until 9 p.m.

