Local priests return from trip to Ukraine

(WFSB) - As the war continues in Ukraine, local humanitarian efforts are being made possible by residents here in Connecticut.

A group of Dominican Friars from Quinnipiac University made a journey to Ukraine this month and are sharing what it was like in the country.

The two priests say their purpose was to help and hear directly from the Ukrainian people and get their messages back to Americans.

“I think the greatest support we were able to provide was solidarity I think that cuts across religious lines and faith communities and perspectives,” said Fr. Jordan Lenaghan, Executive Director of Religious Life at Quinnipiac University.

Father Joachim and Father Jordan spent 10 days assisting and speaking with the people on the ground in Ukraine and on the border in Poland.

“We spent a great bulk of our time three days in Lviv and we left the city just 24 hours before the Russia missiles hit last week,” said Fr. Jordan.

The two priests shared firsthand accounts of what they saw in Lviv.

“The streets were filled with people going one place to another but then you also saw lots of signs of possible attacks, and we passed basically a group of teenagers filling sands bags on the side of the road to protect things. We saw statutes, monuments and churches boarded up in case of shelling,” said Fr. Joachim Kenney, Staff Chaplin for Catholic Life at Quinnipiac University.

They also recounted chilling moments.

“It took a moment for me to realize what it was. It was air raid sirens the civil defense had activated air wave sirens thinking there was a possibility of a missile strike,” Fr. Jordan said.

The two say that the people of Ukraine are grateful for their American allies and have several messages for the United States.

The first is to close the skies.

“Another person said to tell the American people that they are not a unique case and if we don’t help them and draw the line here. We are going to have to draw the line somewhere else,” said Fr. Jordan.

The priests say it was their faith that led them on this mission.

