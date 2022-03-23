‘March for Life’ held outside state Capitol as lawmakers debate abortion laws

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – For the first time, a “March for Life” rally comes to Connecticut.

This is happening as lawmakers debate abortion laws in Connecticut.

Lawmakers inside the Capitol are preparing legislation to protect the right to choose.

Many were moved to act because they’re worried that Roe v. Wade could be threatened.

That’s what’s going on inside the capitol.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand rallied outside to protect life.

For pro-life supporters, it was a historic day on the steps of the state Capitol.

“This is the first Connecticut March for Life and we’re so excited to be here,” said Christina Bennett, who is pro-life.

The rally, attended by more than 1,000, comes at a time when the nation may be at a crossroads.

Conservatives have a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court and many believe Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to choose, could be amended or overturned.

“I’m pretty confident unfortunately that it will be,” said Representative Jillian Gilchrest (D – West Hartford).

So how does that affect Connecticut?

Especially since our state already has strong pro-choice laws?

Eyewitness News asked state Gilchrest.

“Now that we’re here, the fight is going back to the states,” she said.

Connecticut is looking to strengthen the pro-choice stance.

Gilchrest co-introduced two bills dealing with abortions.

Many are performed by suction. It’s called “vacuum aspiration.”

Right now, only physicians can do that, but this bill would expand that to include other medical professionals.

“It will be physician assistants, nurse midwives and advanced practitioner nurses,” Gilchrest said.

The other bill would make Connecticut somewhat of a sanctuary state for abortions.

We’re seeing states like Texas ban abortions as early as six weeks, which is before some women even know they’re pregnant.

This bill would protect everyone involved with an abortion if they came to Connecticut to get the procedure done.

