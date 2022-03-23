Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

‘March for Life’ participants seek more pro-life policies in CT

The March for LIfe.
The March for LIfe.(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What’s being called a “March for Life” aims to champion pro-life policies in Connecticut.

Organizers said they scheduled the rally for Wednesday at noon at the state capitol building in Hartford.

They said “attendees will gather to call for life-affirming laws and for an end to the expansion of extreme pro-abortion policies.”

A variety of local religious, state lawmakers and pro-life organization leaders are slated to speak.

Following the speaking event at the capitol, the rally plans to march in Bushnell Park at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

gas tax vote
State gas tax suspension proposal up for a vote today
Gov. Ned Lamont has a proposal he said would lower taxes.
Gov. talks about his tax relief proposal at brewery in Bloomfield
gas tax vote
VIDEO: Gas tax suspension up for a vote
State pier project
Gov. provides update on State Pier infrastructure improvement