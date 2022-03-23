‘March for Life’ participants seek more pro-life policies in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What’s being called a “March for Life” aims to champion pro-life policies in Connecticut.

Organizers said they scheduled the rally for Wednesday at noon at the state capitol building in Hartford.

They said “attendees will gather to call for life-affirming laws and for an end to the expansion of extreme pro-abortion policies.”

A variety of local religious, state lawmakers and pro-life organization leaders are slated to speak.

Following the speaking event at the capitol, the rally plans to march in Bushnell Park at 1 p.m.

