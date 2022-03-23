Morneault’s in Hartford starts t-shirt fundraiser for Ukraine

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford community is stepping up for Ukraine.

Last week, Eyewitness News told you Hartford chef Jamie McDonald was making his way to Poland to help cook for refugees.

He’s volunteering with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit that works to provide meals for refugees.

When a Hartford store heard what he was doing, they also wanted to step up to help.

“I believe everybody could do something, even if it’s small they can make a huge difference,” said Jody Morneault.

For 45 years Jody and Ron Morneault have owned and operated Morneault’s in downtown Hartford.

When Jody found out Bear’s Restaurant owner Jamie McDonald was in Poland helping refugees, she wanted to figure out a way she could also help from Hartford.

She started brainstorming ideas.

“I thought I’m in the clothing business, I reached out to Ellis who designed this t-shirt for me. I reached out to his company that makes his t-shirts and I asked if we can have a joint venture all volunteering together to make this project work,” Jody said.

“I was really honored that she called me,” said Ellis Echevarria, artist.

Together, with help from her husband Ron and designer Ellis Echevarria, Jody was able to create and produce t-shirts in just five days.

“We’re selling the t-shirts for $25.”

All of the proceeds from the shirts will go to World Central Kitchen.

The shirts are on sale now both in the store and on their website.

Customers like Mayor Luke Bronin say the support from the city is inspiring.

“This is a community that always steps up to help whether it’s to help those in need nearby or to help those farther away. This is just one more example of that. This is why we should all be proud to be a part of this great Hartford community,” said Bronin (D – Hartford).

