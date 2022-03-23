Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters were called to a brush fire off of East Cotton Hill Road in Portland on March 23.
Brush fire brought under control in Portland
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
Anne Neuberger, the White House’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging...
FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms
gas tax vote
State gas tax suspension proposal up for a vote today
Pepperidge Farm fire
Firefighters battle flames near Pepperidge Farm in Bloomfield