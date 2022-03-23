Norwalk police arrest two men accused of catalytic converter thefts

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after they allegedly stole catalytic converters, Norwalk police say.

Police say around 2:08 a.m. Wednesday morning a witness heard what sounded like a grinding noise coming from a parking lot on Water Street.

The witness then saw one man keep watch while another was underneath a vehicle using what is believed to be a reciprocating saw, police said.

Authorities say the witness called police and saw the suspects get in a black BMW.

When officers arrived on scene, the BMW accelerated and struck a police car, officials say.

“The vehicle continued to accelerate, with tires squealing and smoking as the driver was attempting to flee,” Norwalk police said. “As additional officers arrived, they approached the vehicle, unable to see within the car due to the heavy tinting.”

Officers ordered the suspects to get out of the vehicle, but they did not comply.

Police say the suspects were removed from the vehicle after an officer used a baton to break the driver’s window.

The suspects, identified as Justin Serrano, 30, and Jose Lopez, 29, both of New Britain, were then taken into police custody.

“According to witness accounts, the pair were able to remove one catalytic converter from one vehicle and were interrupted while trying to retrieve a second,” Norwalk police said.

After searching the BMW, police found 13 catalytic converters that had been cut from vehicles recently, police said.

“This was example of excellent police work. Our patrol officers responded quickly, and were able to contain the scene; fortunately there were no serious injuries as a result of the actions of the arrested individuals,” said Norwalk Police Chief Kulhawik.

Serrano, the operator of the BMW, faces charges of larceny third degree, eight counts of larceny fifth degree, criminal mischief, interfering/resisting, criminal trespass third degree, suspended license, no insurance, no registration, fail to grant right of way, and misuse of plates.

Lopez faces charges of larceny third degree, eight counts of larceny fifth degree, criminal mischief, interfering/resisting, and false statement.

Serrano and Lopez were both placed on a $50,000 bond.

They are due in Stamford Superior Court on March 29.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

