Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minors in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two minors in Torrington, police say.

Authorities say Steven Lopez, 31, was arrested Wednesday for two outstanding warrants from Torrington police.

Torrington police received information in May 2021 that a then 9-year-old female and a then 12-year-old female were sexually assaulted multiple times by Lopez, officials say.

Police say the sexual assaults happened multiple times from December 2020 through February 2021.

In one case, Lopez is facing two counts of sexual assault first degree, one count of sexual assault fourth degree, and risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact.

In the other case, Lopez is charged with sexual assault fourth degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact.

“Forensic interviews were conducted and an extensive investigation was done through the Torrington Police Department and the Child Abuse Investigation Team of Northwest CT,” Torrington police said.

Lopez is being held on a $500,000 bond for one case, and a $250,000 bond for the other case, for a total of $750,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.