Road closed following tractor-trailer rollover

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - North Haven police said a section of Montowese Road remains closed following a tractor-trailer rollover.

According to police, the road is closed near exit 9 following the accident at 7:58 a.m.

Police said the trailer was carrying non-hazardous contents at the time.

The truck’s diesel tanks did rupture spilling fluid on the road. Fire fighters from North Haven responded along with North Haven Police, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Police said the driver was able to self-extricate and was treated for minor injuries.

