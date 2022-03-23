SOMETHING’S COOKING: Soul Bowls

(WFSB) - For many of you who love food that sticks to you longer after you eat, a new restaurant may be your bag.

It’s called Soul Bowls and it just opened this month in Hartford’s South Meadow’s neighborhood.

It didn’t take long for the word to spread, and the people to show up.

Hughann Thomas, Willie Fair and Malik Golden are the co-owners of Soul Bowls.

“I’m still shocked. I’m still shocked. I remember when we were downstairs scrubbing the basement floors,” said Thomas.

On Hartford’s south side, the restaurant has attracted a steady line every day since its opened last month.

“We had that soft opening and sold out in like four hours,” said Golden.

Soul bowls is the new kid on the block.

The basic, down-home cooking with its African American roots steeped the deep in the rural south, all in one bowl.

The menu holds soul food staples like collard greens, mac and cheese, and candied yams.

When you order, you build your own bowl.

Thomas is also the chef.

“No matter. The French fries or pasta. No matter what it is it’s going to taste like someone put their soul in it. Like your grandma cooked it,” said Thomas.

The menu also includes shrimp, pernil pork, chicken bites, soul rice and the popular soul rolls.

You build your bowl.

“Everything tastes better in a bowl. We just wanted something that was quick and easy, and you can get on the go,” said Golden.

“Right now, the only way to get the food is you have to come in. We have a small kitchen, so we are trying to keep up with demand,” said Fair.

They are open from noon to 8 p-m -- Wednesday through Sunday.

One of the specialties that sells out practically every day is their soul rolls with a soul sauce.

It is mac and cheese, candied yams all wrapped in fried spring roll. That’s some good stuff.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.