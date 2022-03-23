Great Day CT
State gas tax suspension proposal up for a vote today

Some relief for high gas prices may soon be on the way for Connecticut drivers.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some relief for high gas prices may soon be on the way for Connecticut drivers.

The state legislature could pass emergency legislation on Wednesday that would suspend the state’s 25 cent per gallon tax on gas.

However, if lawmakers pass it the suspension wouldn’t go into effect immediately.

The proposal includes a three-month holiday from the tax.

It would run from April 1 until June 30 and already has bipartisan support.

“Some stations, it might be a day, some stations it might be a few days, some it might be more than a week,” said Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.

That means if drivers live in a rural area with a gas station that doesn’t have a high volume of customers, the longer it will take to get through the taxable gas and get to that tax free holiday.

If the state House of Representatives passes the proposal on Wednesday, it moves on to the state Senate.

