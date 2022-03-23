WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Scientists develop pillow that breathes when you hug it

(WFSB) - Scientists in England say they’ve found a new way to relieve anxiety.

They’ve developed a pillow that breathes when you hug it.

At the University of Bristol in London, they are testing out their new anti-anxiety device.

“What we got them to do was a math test, so we had them do some sequencing of numbers, some of which were impossible, and so we really ramped up the level of anxiety,” said Dr. Christopher Kent, Associate Professor at Bristol University.

They tested more than a hundred students, giving a third of them a “Breathing Cushion” to hug before the exam.

Its hidden inflatable pouch simulates slow breathing.

“That reduced their pre-test anxiety, so they still got anxious but they got less anxious than if we gave them no intervention whatsoever,” Kent said.

Based on questionnaires, researchers found anxiety scores for cushion-hugging students were similar to those who meditated.

Testing is still in the early stages and the pillow hasn’t been tried on patients with diagnosed anxiety disorders.

But researchers are hopeful.

“We can use therapies, we can use pharmaceutical interventions but they take time and they cost money whereas a cushion it’s just something people intuitively interact with,” Kent said.

Scientists say just a quick cuddle can put anxiety to rest.

Researchers hope to get the breathing cushion into stores within a year.

