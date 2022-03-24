53 trainees to graduate in state police ceremony

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police will welcome 53 trainees into their ranks on Thursday.

The graduation ceremony for the 131st training troop of the Connecticut State Police is set to happen at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford at 10 a.m. Stream the ceremony live below:

Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials said they’ll be present.

During the ceremony, 53 trainees will be presented with badges and administered the oath of office as they become state troopers.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.