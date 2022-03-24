Great Day CT
53 trainees to graduate in state police ceremony

The Connecticut State Police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police will welcome 53 trainees into their ranks on Thursday.

The graduation ceremony for the 131st training troop of the Connecticut State Police is set to happen at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford at 10 a.m. Stream the ceremony live below:

Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials said they’ll be present.

During the ceremony, 53 trainees will be presented with badges and administered the oath of office as they become state troopers.

