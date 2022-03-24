Bright Spot: Sisters’ jewelry line makes it to Hollywood

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two jewelry-designing sisters from Glastonbury embarked on a dark journey that has led them to the bright lights of Hollywood.

A bracelet they created is now bringing more attention to a struggle so many women out there can relate to.

Sisters, Christina Baribault Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz grew up knowing two things: jewelry, and the fact they wanted to be moms.

But the journey getting there was a tough road, which both sisters had to travel down for a combined six years.

“I remember walking into the fertility clinic with my head down. I remember hoping that there was no one that knew me, or I knew,” says Christina.

“It’s just a difficult thing. You doubt yourself a lot. You think why. You think what’s wrong with me,” Raeann recalls of her journey.

The sisters encouraged themselves to keep moving through their shared struggle by placing positive post-it notes around their homes.

“I wanted to see those throughout the day, not just in the morning and not just at night when I went to bed. I needed those every day, all day,” says Raeann.

So, they came up with the idea to create a jewelry line of bracelets featuring powerful affirmations. There are phrases like BFierce, BFearless, BLimitless and their best-seller, BStrong.

And just a month ago, the Baribault sisters found out that they were selected to share their newest creation with Hollywood.

They will be helping Oscar nominees and other celebrities select their power words this weekend in Los Angeles at a special pre-award show giveaway at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

They’re set to give away between 65 to 100 bracelets, a milestone Christina says is the culmination of their difficult journey.

“Everything’s meant to happen, and we couldn’t have planned it. It’s just, you can’t question things like that. We’re meant to do this thing together.”

“For sure,” adds Raeann, “It’s all about uplifting each other.”

