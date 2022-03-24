Hartford police hope to recruit more women

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department is looking for more women to join its ranks.

It scheduled a recruiting event Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the police station on High Street.

Channel 3 spoke with those who have worn the uniform and gave some advice to women who want to do the same.

“My grandfather was a Hartford cop and my uncle was a Hartford cop,” said Sgt. Nikki Mordasiewicz, Hartford Police Department, Career Development Division.

Becoming the third in a line of Hartford police officers wasn’t even a question for Mordasiewicz.

“I knew I wanted to be a police officer right away,” she said.

She rose through the ranks.

“I was in patrol, I was assigned as a school resource officer,” she said. “I was a detective for a while.”

Mordasiewicz is a sargeant now and wants to see more women join her.

She helped plan a women-only job fair and said it was just one step in inspiring women of all backgrounds to give it a try

“I have children, so I can juggle home, and I can juggle work,” she explained. “A lot of times just meeting people and just seeing how it’s worked out for them, it’s going to encourage them to pursue a career in law enforcement.”

However, things have changed a lot for women since they first started joining Hartford’s police force.

“I was more of a shock to them, to see a woman out doing that,” said Asuncion “Sunny” Torres, Hartford police.

If anyone should know, it’s Torres. She said she was one of the first women to graduate from the police department as a police officer back in the 1970s.

“When I started, they only had policewomen, which meant that you were not a patrol officer,” Torres explained. “You worked indoors in the detective division. You realized that if you wanted to advance in the police department, you couldn’t as a policewoman, but you could as a police officer.”

She had advice for women who want to wear the uniform.

“Think of police work more as service,” she said. “Service to the community, and not like law and order on TV. The biggest surprise was the amount of time you spent dealing with issues, social issues. And not cops and robbers types of things. And I think that’s good for people to be aware of.”

Things have changed since the 70s.

“Right now, we actually have a lot of females in patrol, which is great,” Mordasiewicz said.

It doesn’t hurt to get a little encouragement from the long line of trailblazers who came before them.

“A lot of times it will make them see that this is possible,” Mordasiewicz said.

