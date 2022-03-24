Home in Salisbury gutted by fire

SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Salisbury on Thursday morning.

The home is located on Lime Rock Road, which is in the Lime Rock section of town.

Route 112 was closed while crews battled the flames, according to Norfolk public information officer Jon Barbagallo.

Correct address of the house fire in Salisbury is 475 Lime Rock Road. Multiple fire departments still on scene and operating. pic.twitter.com/67QAoA7sJN — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) March 24, 2022

A photo from Barbagallo showed heavy some billowing from a home that sustained heavy damage.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

