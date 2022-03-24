Great Day CT
Home in Salisbury gutted by fire

Route 112 was closed in Salisbury the morning of March 24 while firefighters battled a house...
Route 112 was closed in Salisbury the morning of March 24 while firefighters battled a house fire.(Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Salisbury on Thursday morning.

The home is located on Lime Rock Road, which is in the Lime Rock section of town.

Route 112 was closed while crews battled the flames, according to Norfolk public information officer Jon Barbagallo.

A photo from Barbagallo showed heavy some billowing from a home that sustained heavy damage.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

