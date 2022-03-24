Great Day CT
Lawmakers pass bill that allows outdoor dining to continue through 2023

Outdoor dining season is starting as temperatures go up.
By Christian Colón
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers passed an outdoor dining bill that would allow restaurants to continue serving and seating outside.

The state Senate passed the House bill on Wednesday.

This special permission would have stopped this month but once Gov. Ned Lamont signs it, which he is expected to do, restaurants will have until next year to offer outdoor dining without interruption.

Because the pandemic continues and there is a lot of unknown regarding variants, restaurant owners say this extension allows businesses to operate without issues.

Jordan Dikegoros with J Restaurant and Bar says some customers prefer to be outside because of COVID, so today’s extension was great to hear.

“It’s great for everybody. Especially those restaurants that are using the sidewalks and the public parking spaces it’s been a life saver for us you have to make the best out of the situation,” Jordan said.

