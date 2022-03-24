Man arrested for scamming senior couple out of thousands

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hartford is accused of scamming a New Fairfield couple out of $8,900.

According to police, Kylo Simons, 40, was involved in a phony bail scam that targeted the senior couple, according to state police.

An arrest warrant for Simons was issued on March 9.

“The scheme involved calling the couple and posing as their grandson and saying that he was in jail,” state police said. “The caller would tell the couple not to tell their relatives. Another scammer posing as their grandson’s attorney would demand bail money for their grandson’s release.”

Troopers said the suspect eventually arrived at the couple’s home to collect the $8,900 in cash.

Simons was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

