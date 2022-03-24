Great Day CT
New retirement savings option set to be announced by the governor

Retirement.
Retirement.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new retirement savings option will be available to people who don’t have a plan through their employer.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state Comptroller Natalie Braswell scheduled a news conference to announce the launch of the option.

It was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The details of it were not yet disclosed.

However, Lamont said the option will help more than 600,000 workers in the state who otherwise have no retirement savings.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

