New retirement savings option set to be announced by the governor

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new retirement savings option will be available to people who don’t have a plan through their employer.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state Comptroller Natalie Braswell scheduled a news conference to announce the launch of the option.

It was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The details of it were not yet disclosed.

However, Lamont said the option will help more than 600,000 workers in the state who otherwise have no retirement savings.

