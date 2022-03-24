Officer-involved shooting in Torrington under investigation, police say

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Torrington Wednesday night, police say.

Torrington Police Chief William Baldwin Jr. says officers were called to Tioga Street around 4:30 p.m. for a well-being check.

Once police got on scene that’s when everything took a turn.

“When officers arrived on the scene they were confronted by this individual, which caused the officers to discharge their firearms,” Chief Baldwin said.

The individual, who was identified as a male, was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by medical personnel before being flown to Hartford Hospital, police say.

Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut Inspector General are investigating the incident.

The Inspector General’s Office conducts investigations to determine if officers used force in a justifiable way.

The chief says the man had serious injuries but later added he was stable.

State police say the name of the officer will not be released at this time.

