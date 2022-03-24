Police search for witnesses to deadly wrong way crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Wrong way crashes continue to put drivers in danger. The latest happening just yesterday in Plainville on I-84.

The wrong way driver died at the crash site.

State police are still trying to figure out exactly why the driver was going the wrong way.

Data shows we have had less of these accidents so far compared to last year, but state police say these happen too often to not be careful.

Another deadly wrong way crash on a Connecticut highway.

Connecticut State Police (CSP) say for whatever reason, 44-year-old Walter Turner was going the wrong way on the westbound side.

Laura Serafino saw the accident.

She said, “it took your brain like a couple of seconds to like go, ‘oh my god, that car is coming straight at us.’ And he was swerving, like on an angle.”

Serafino and her husband were on their way home from lunch when they almost crashed into Turner.

She immediately pulled over to the right and called 9-1-1.

“We were lucky, too, ‘cause the road was clear in front of us. I think if there was traffic in front of us, we might have been the car he hit because I wouldn’t have time to react,” said Serafino.

State police say Turner hit another car head-on just east of exit 33.

He died at the crash site, while the other driver was taken to the hospital

State police say these accidents happen a few times a week.

If you see a wrong way driver coming at you, pull over to the right, like Serafino did.

CSP Master Sgt. Mathieu Asselin said, “get out of the way of the oncoming traffic and call 9-1-1, we’ll deploy troopers as best we can to that area to hopefully stop that wrong way driver before they crash and hurt and kill somebody.”

Data from the UConn crash repository shows in 2020 there were 449 wrong way crashes.

In 2021, there were 460.

So far this year, there’ve been 56.

More than a dozen died in these accidents.

“Thank god that I’m still here. That goes through your brain and that’s all I kept saying pulling off the highway was like, thank you God because it could’ve been us,” said Serafino.

State police are looking for witnesses to yesterday’s crash.

They’re hoping to find people with dashcam video in particular.

