Police support requested to Hamden High School for altercation

Hamden High School
Hamden High School(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - What was described as an “altercation” at Hamden High School led to requested police support after a staff member was hurt.

The altercation was reported on Thursday morning, according to Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler.

“Administration requested police support, and police summarily responded. All students are safe and back in their classrooms. Unfortunately, one staff member was injured during the altercation and is currently being assessed by medical professionals,” Goeler told Channel 3.

The Hamden High School administration is investigating the matter and following up with the students who were involved, the superintendent said.

No other details were released.

