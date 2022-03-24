SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Eliana: a Del Soul Spa

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Small Business Spotlight heads to Eliana: a Del Soul Spa in Glastonbury.

In need of some r&r?

Katie Kiss and Heather Perra say you’re probably not alone.

They are co-owners of Del Soul Spa in Newington, and Eliana: a Del Soul Spa in Glastonbury.

“We like to be a safe space for people to feel comfortable to do so in an environment that’s been really hard to feel safe in,” Katie said.

Comfort in design and aesthetic, and of course, in services.

“This is 4200 square feet, 7 treatment rooms, 2 relaxation rooms, the float center downstairs, we’re actually in the process of putting a sauna in as well. Del Soul, 1100 sq ft. Small little farmhouse, 5 treatment rooms, a little setting you know, but that’s more like cozy cozy comfort. Here is more of our luxury spin on what we’ve done in Newington,” said Katie.

The float center at Eliana is very unique, and they say very therapeutic.

“Then the float center’s really cool because we’re the first one in this area. We’re still learning how to be a float center but we’re doing a really good job so far and it is just deeply relaxing, really cool, and honestly there’s not a lot of places you can go and get a float right, and get a massage and a facial afterwards, so we kind of married the two over here,” Katie said.

“We also have a steamy wonder that the steam comes to you on the tables so it’s not a steam room perse but you’re still being steamed but still laying on the table, so it gives the client an extra 20 minutes to half hour to just relax after their service,” said Heather.

They pride themselves on their talented staff, who they say has quickly become like family, which is also near and dear to them because Katie and Heather are cousins.

“That’s very important as well, to have a good tight knit group because we all have to support each other,” Heather said.

They’re hoping to be a place to lend support to the community, with plans for more growth in the future.

