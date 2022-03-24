Power restored at UConn Storrs; classes canceled for rest of the day

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - All in-person and online classes at UConn Storrs are canceled for the rest of the day Thursday after a power outage.

School officials say power was restored on campus around 3 p.m.

Classes at the campus were canceled earlier this week for a power outage.

School officials say classes at UConn’s regional campuses will go on as scheduled.

The cause of the power outage is unknown, the school says.

