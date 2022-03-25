Animals removed during multi-agency investigation in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several animals have been removed during a multi-agency investigation at 171 Porter Road.

Over 50 animals have been taken out of the home.

The town manager confirmed that they had a warrant to go inside that house.

They say several people have complained to the local animal control about possible unsanitary conditions and neglect.

Over the past few hours, several dogs, goats and a horse have been taken out.

Hebron Town Manager Andrew J. Tierney said, “we were assisted to gain entry with the state police. Not sure if any arrests have been made yet. It’s an active and ongoing situation. So that will remain to be seen.”

State police confirmed Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) is involved, along with over 20 animal control agencies.

This family is affiliated with the CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue. Their Facebook page says that organization will no longer be active as of today.

Do to an unforeseen incident, CT Pregant Dog and Cat rescue will no longer be active. I am so sorry to all those who... Posted by CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue on Friday, March 25, 2022

The Department of Agriculture it’s an on-going investigation.

