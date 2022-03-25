Bradley Airport is looking to return a lost stuffed animal to a little traveler

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Someone left Eeyore at the airport.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said someone left the stuffed animal outside of a terminal.

The airport posted to social media that it has been trying to reunited Winnie-the-Pooh’s friend with its rightful owner.

Do you recognize this little guy?



While we love having him visit with us, we’d love it even more to reunite him with his owner. He was found today outside the terminal and it appears he missed his flight! Let's find the owner so we can get him home 💙 pic.twitter.com/IsdB6RVFOD — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) March 24, 2022

“It appears he missed his flight!” the airport wrote on Twitter. “Let’s find the owner so we can get him home.”

Anyone who recognizes the stuff animal can contact Bradley Airport on social media or through its general information number at 860-292-2000.

