Conn. folds continue to pray for Ukraine, Russia

HARTFORD & COVENTRY, Conn. (WFSB) - Here in Connecticut, towns continue to show their support for Ukraine.

Dozens of people came out to the First Congregational Church in Coventry for a candlelight vigil to pray for Ukraine.

The Coventry community coming together tonight to pray for peace.

Robin Ladd McFarland said, “that’s really what we need in our communities is a little bit of peace.”

First Congregation Church of Coventry Pastor David Nutt said, “that’s what we can do at the very least. We can’t be there at least this way we get to be a shield for them through prayer.”

Nutt says many community members asked to hold a prayer service. So, Coventry residents gathered to light candles and pray. Not only for those in Ukraine, but also those in Russia who are against this war.

“The people of Russia are suffering as well. So, we really need our leaders to come forward and find a peaceful resolution to this,” said Ladd McFarland.

She says it’s important for the community to come together in times like these and work together to make a small difference. “I think every community should try and hold something like this so that there’s a place where people can go where they can find some peace and maybe hear something that will resonate with them.”

Tomorrow, services will take place around the world including here in Connecticut.

Pope Francis has invited all bishops and priests of the world to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration of Russia and Ukraine.

In Hartford, Archbishop Leonard Blair will join Pope Francis in offering a consecration of Russia and Ukraine.

The mass will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford at 12:10 p.m.

