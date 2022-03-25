Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Conn. folds continue to pray for Ukraine, Russia

(FILE) Ukraine flag
(FILE) Ukraine flag(MGN)
By Erin Edwards and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD & COVENTRY, Conn. (WFSB) - Here in Connecticut, towns continue to show their support for Ukraine.

Dozens of people came out to the First Congregational Church in Coventry for a candlelight vigil to pray for Ukraine.

The Coventry community coming together tonight to pray for peace.

Robin Ladd McFarland said, “that’s really what we need in our communities is a little bit of peace.”

First Congregation Church of Coventry Pastor David Nutt said, “that’s what we can do at the very least. We can’t be there at least this way we get to be a shield for them through prayer.”

Nutt says many community members asked to hold a prayer service. So, Coventry residents gathered to light candles and pray. Not only for those in Ukraine, but also those in Russia who are against this war.

“The people of Russia are suffering as well. So, we really need our leaders to come forward and find a peaceful resolution to this,” said Ladd McFarland.

She says it’s important for the community to come together in times like these and work together to make a small difference. “I think every community should try and hold something like this so that there’s a place where people can go where they can find some peace and maybe hear something that will resonate with them.”

Tomorrow, services will take place around the world including here in Connecticut.

Pope Francis has invited all bishops and priests of the world to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration of Russia and Ukraine.

In Hartford, Archbishop Leonard Blair will join Pope Francis in offering a consecration of Russia and Ukraine.

The mass will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford at 12:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast: More rain, then briefly mild before trending MUCH colder!
Technical Discussion: More rain, then briefly mild before a winter chill arrives!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
A generic photo of a raccoon
Raccoon in Waterford tests positive for rabies, health officials say
VIDEO: BBB warns of cryptocurrency scams
BBB warns against cryptocurrency scams