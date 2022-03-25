Family Friday: Space day, an Irish parade and the Fishing & Outdoor show
(WFSB) - Spring has sprung and there are plenty of things to do this weekend to get out and enjoy some family fun.
- Saturday, March 26th
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts can earn an exclusive Space Day patch
- Included with General Admission
17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade
- Sunday, March 27th
- Start: Mystic Seaport
- Kicks off at 1:00pm
- Mystic Irish 5K: Saturday, March 26th on Pearl Street, Downtown Mystic
- March 25th – 27th
- Friday: 1p – 7p
- Saturday: 9a – 6p
- Sunday: 9a – 5p
- Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center
- Tickets:
- $12 – Online Discount Admission
- $15 – Adult General Admission
- FREE – Children under 12
