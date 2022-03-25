Great Day CT
Family Friday: Space day, an Irish parade and the Fishing & Outdoor show

Spring has sprung and there are plenty of things to do this weekend to get out and enjoy some family fun.
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASA Space Day

  • Saturday, March 26th
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts can earn an exclusive Space Day patch
  • Included with General Admission

17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade

  • Sunday, March 27th
  • Start: Mystic Seaport
  • Kicks off at 1:00pm
  • Mystic Irish 5K: Saturday, March 26th on Pearl Street, Downtown Mystic

CT Fishing & Outdoor Show

  • March 25th – 27th
    • Friday: 1p – 7p
    • Saturday: 9a – 6p
    • Sunday: 9a – 5p
  • Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center
  • Tickets:
    • $12 – Online Discount Admission
    • $15 – Adult General Admission
    • FREE – Children under 12

