Federal funding coming to Mothers United Against Violence project

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Federal funding is being given to a Mothers United Against Violence project.

The group’s Victim Impact Project is getting $300,000.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Rep. John Larson, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Sen. Chris Murphy will announce the funding during a news conference on Friday at 10 a.m. Stream it live below:

With the $300,000, the group said its Victim Impact Project will provide trauma and PTSD support for families impacted by gun violence. It will also help families navigate the criminal justice system.

Along with local leaders, the news conference will feature Mothers United Against Violence co-founders Henrietta Beckman, Rev. Henry Brown, and Deborah Davis, along with Hartford Chief of Police Jason Thody.

