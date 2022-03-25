Hartford man killed in late night crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hartford was killed in a crash on Thursday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Larry Lugo died when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m.

Officers said they found a gray BMW X5 in the intersection and a white Acura TL crashed into the pole.

Lugo, the driver of the Acura, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The male driver and male passenger of the BMW were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police on their tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

