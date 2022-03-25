NCAA basketball games mean big business for Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - This weekend, March Madness takes center court in Connecticut.

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team hopes to punch a ticket to its 14th straight Final Four.

And if it does, the road will run through Bridgeport, no doubt giving the Huskies the home crowd advantage.

The Arena at Harbor Yard said it is expecting a sellout, or close to it.

The NCAA games being played at the venue mean big business for restaurants in downtown Bridgeport.

In fact, a number of restaurants close to the arena told Channel 3 that they’re already expecting big crowds this weekend.

That’s because it’s happened before, with the UConn women punching their ticket to the Final Four three different times playing in Bridgeport in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Brewport said it is hosting pregame events for both UConn and Indiana supporters on Saturday. Those fans rented out rooms before the two teams square off Saturday afternoon.

With room for 400 guests, the brew pub, which is located in the shadow of the arena, said it will have 35 staffers for the games, making pizza, pouring beer, waiting on tables.

After the past two years of dealing with COVID-19, businesses said having basketball fans from around the state and across the country in Connecticut for weekend is a big boost.

“We are very excited to have the NCAA tournament back here,” said Jeff Browning Sr., Brewport. “They were here several years ago and we get a great amount of business from it. We are big fans of UConn in this building.”

“It creates a lot of action, and anything sports-oriented [or] entertainment-oriented is good for downtown Bridgeport, for all the places,” said Richie Ndini of Ralph N Rich’s.

It’s not just Saturday. One restaurant said it was booked solid for Monday night’s game as well.

UConn takes on Indiana at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on ESPN.

