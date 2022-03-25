As war rages in Ukraine, prayer services and vigils planned in CT

(WFSB) - The United Nations estimated on Friday morning that more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland.

Friday, President Joe Biden said he will meet with some of those refugees as he continues a European tour to discusses Russia’s war with the U.S.’s allies.

Thursday, Biden announced another round of humanitarian aid that will go to Ukraine.

Now, the president will hear firsthand from some of the people who have lost their homes and way of life.

“My mother was still alive when while she was on fire,” recalled Andriy, a 15-year-old who escaped Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Refugees like Andriy were the focus Biden while continued his overseas trip.

The White House said he’ll meet the European commission president in Brussels to show support for U.S. allies.

“We built that same unity with the European Union and with the leading democracies of the G7,” Biden said.

Then it’s on to Poland and a city near the Ukrainian border.

He said he’ll talk with that country’s president about the humanitarian crisis Russia’s war in Ukraine is causing.

“In my flat, it was from 5 to 7 degrees. Water was the main question actually. We melted snow,” said Yuliia Karpenko, a 17-year-old who escaped Mariupol, Ukraine. “There was a direct hit on the third floor of my building.”

The United Nations said some 2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland.

Biden said the U.S. will take in 100,000 refugees.

“The United States is prepared to commit more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance, help get relief to millions of Ukrainians affected by the war in Ukraine.”

The president will also visit U.S. troops stationed in Poland on Friday.

Biden’s trip to Europe isn’t just about aiding refugees and standing with allies.

“It’s our hometown. We fight. We never go to the knee,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Biden said the trip is also about helping Ukrainians defend themselves.

“Ukrainians can win this, but they can’t win it just with what we’ve provided so far. We need to do more,” said Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado and a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Friday is also Worldwide Prayer Day, so there are hundreds of vigils scheduled around the globe in honor of Ukraine, including many in Connecticut.

Prayer services are planned by both the Archdiocese of Hartford and Diocese of Norwich:

Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford - following the 12:10 p.m. mass at roughly 1 p.m.

Cathedral of St. Patrick during the 12 p.m. mass

Here is a list of scheduled vigils:

Friday, March 25, 2022 - 7 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil - Durham Town Green, Rt. 17 in Durham, CT

Saturday, March 26, 2022- 10 a.m. - St Patrick Day Parade, gather at Parker Avenue/East Main St. through West Main St./Bradley Ave. in Meriden CT

Saturday, March 26, 2022 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Eastern European Buffet Polish American Veterans Club 51 Central Ave. in New London CT

Saturday, March 26, 2022 - 4 p.m. - Brookfield, CT Town Hall

Sunday, April 3, 2022 - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church 53 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, CT (Lithuanian American Community)

Thursday, April 7, 2022 - 7 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil, Durham Town Green, Rt. 17 in Durham CT

