Raccoon in Waterford tests positive for rabies, health officials say

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A raccoon in Waterford tested positive for rabies Thursday, officials said.

Ledge Light Health District said the raccoon was found in the area of Shore Road.

“The public should refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals,” officials said. “Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882.

