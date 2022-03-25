School in Windsor collects donations to help Ukrainians

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Local organizations, schools and companies continue to collect donations and supplies to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

A collection event was held Friday morning at the Poquonock School in Windsor.

Students and teachers collected medical supplies and wore blue and yellow to show support of children affected by the war.

“To have this is both happy and sad at the same time that there are children that are in Ukraine and for us to be able to have the empathy to reach out and support is incredible,” said Jay Mihalko, principal.

“Pray for peace for us please,” said Catherine Zastawsky, Ukrainian National Home of Hartford. “Every little bit helps. Our families are crying out for help.”

Anyone looking to donate to the relief effort in Ukraine can do so with UNICEF here or Doctors Without Borders here.

